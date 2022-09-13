Fir Tree Capital Management LP Has $31.32 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,364,500 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group comprises 0.9% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 0.26% of Zillow Group worth $31,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 1,218.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,048 shares during the period. Finally, Ashe Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $80,742,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zillow Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $104.05.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $156,029.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,704 shares of company stock worth $855,963. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

