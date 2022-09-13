Fir Tree Capital Management LP Has $4.26 Million Position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 1.23% of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGVC opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

