Fir Tree Capital Management LP Invests $4.87 Million in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 1.81% of bleuacacia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLEU stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. bleuacacia ltd has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

