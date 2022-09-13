Fir Tree Capital Management LP Makes New $4.21 Million Investment in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 1.70% of VMG Consumer Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,954,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,955,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,955,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,955,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,212,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMGA opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

