Fir Tree Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 480,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.33% of Canna-Global Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $581,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $981,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,994,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,994,000.

CNGL opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

