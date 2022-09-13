Fir Tree Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 171,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,068,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.1% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.52. The firm has a market cap of $454.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $381.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $54,740.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,178.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $54,740.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,928. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

