Fir Tree Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZING. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,477,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $10,332,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,952,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,478,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,158,000.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Price Performance

FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.36.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

