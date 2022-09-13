Fir Tree Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,537 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 1.45% of Crown Proptech Acquisitions worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 255,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 45,939 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,064,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Price Performance

Crown Proptech Acquisitions stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Company Profile

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

