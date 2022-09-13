Fir Tree Capital Management LP Sells 14,713 Shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,713 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 1.96% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHAC. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,266,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 86.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 363,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 169,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GHAC opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the gaming and hospitality sectors.

