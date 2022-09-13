Fir Tree Capital Management LP Sells 39,200 Shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.70% of Powered Brands worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POW. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Powered Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,224,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Powered Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 393,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the fourth quarter worth $2,062,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth $491,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Powered Brands Stock Performance

POW opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. Powered Brands has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Powered Brands Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Powered Brands was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

