First Manhattan Co. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $230,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Alphabet stock opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

