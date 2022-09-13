First Manhattan Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $11,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $117.26 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.