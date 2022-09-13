First Manhattan Co. Buys 52,207 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,207 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.9% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $268,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.1 %

META opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $381.75. The company has a market capitalization of $454.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,928. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.