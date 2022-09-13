First Manhattan Co. Cuts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 256,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,652,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $196.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.10. The company has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $171.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.