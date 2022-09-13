First Manhattan Co. Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,732 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 266,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P boosted its position in Altria Group by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.