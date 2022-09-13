First Manhattan Co. Decreases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.07% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $17,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 19.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,072 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,513.3% during the first quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 21.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $355.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $342.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 20.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.60.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

