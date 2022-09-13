First Manhattan Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $3,184,424,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.
Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Stock Performance
NYSE XOM opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $406.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.
