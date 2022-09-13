First Manhattan Co. Has $21.62 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,108 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after buying an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after buying an additional 1,610,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IBM opened at $130.66 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

