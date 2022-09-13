First Manhattan Co. Has $27.33 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Manhattan Co. cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,295 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $27,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.