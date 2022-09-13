First Manhattan Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,898 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 1.90% of TriMas worth $25,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TriMas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TriMas by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 362,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33,476 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in TriMas by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $160,333.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,760.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Further Reading

