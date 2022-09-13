First Manhattan Co. Lowers Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.10% of Essential Utilities worth $13,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,616,000 after purchasing an additional 800,148 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 948,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,932,000 after acquiring an additional 640,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4,998.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 561,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

