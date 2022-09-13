First Manhattan Co. Purchases 1,242 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,651 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,728,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,793 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 323.5% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 398,262 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,826,000 after buying an additional 304,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $114.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.28. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.