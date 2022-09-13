First Manhattan Co. Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 369.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,223 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 263,865 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $30,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Starbucks by 955.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 203,385 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $18,257,000 after buying an additional 184,115 shares in the last quarter. 2Xideas AG grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 137,117 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,474,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,387,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Starbucks by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after buying an additional 161,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Georgetown University purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.15.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.15.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.