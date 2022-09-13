First Manhattan Co. Sells 14,743 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,556 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 14,743 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $213.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.20 and its 200 day moving average is $218.75. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Citigroup cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.35.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

