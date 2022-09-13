First Manhattan Co. Sells 850 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CSX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after buying an additional 1,585,487 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 0.6 %

CSX opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.84.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

