First Manhattan Co. Trims Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,404 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 21.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 27.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $406.45 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.81 and a fifty-two week high of $804.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $451.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Argus lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $622.21.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

