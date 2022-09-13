First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,368 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $736,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.