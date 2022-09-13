First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,212 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,955 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $919,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,982 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.7% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 122,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $400,892,000 after buying an additional 25,126 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 22.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 66,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,053,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $136.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 122.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

