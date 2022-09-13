First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,075 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,395 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $97,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.
Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $138.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
