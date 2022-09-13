First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Lowe’s Companies worth $117,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $2,011,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 573,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,023,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $206.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.30. The company has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

