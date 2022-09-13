First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 145,286 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,666,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,286 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Enbridge worth $76,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENB opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

