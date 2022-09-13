First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 24,328 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,328 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $99,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.44.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $315.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

