First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,565 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Hilton Worldwide worth $91,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $136.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.48. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

