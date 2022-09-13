First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,428 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $72,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,989,313,000 after buying an additional 706,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,895,000 after acquiring an additional 261,118 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $130.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.88. The company has a market capitalization of $118.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

