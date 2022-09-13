First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,262,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635,912 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Kinder Morgan worth $99,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,373,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after buying an additional 263,730 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643,966 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 6,500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,915,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 258,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

