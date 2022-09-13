First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $106.47 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,507,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,590 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.34% of ONEOK worth $106,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. ONEOK’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

