First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $113.06 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,187 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $113,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PXD shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.59.

NYSE:PXD opened at $248.68 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $146.40 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.78%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

