First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $128.03 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Roper Technologies worth $128,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $409.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $415.02 and a 200-day moving average of $431.19. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.