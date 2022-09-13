First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $95.76 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Arista Networks worth $95,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 44.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Cowen raised their price target on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $124.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.74. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total value of $388,833.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332 shares in the company, valued at $41,845.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,229 shares of company stock worth $29,995,331. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

