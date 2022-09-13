First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $97.73 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087,299 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 132,162 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $97,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $157.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.