First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $79,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,021,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $433,134,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $192.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.