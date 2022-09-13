First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 327,775 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CVS Health worth $115,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 117,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.