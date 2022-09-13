First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,039 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $88,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 15,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

