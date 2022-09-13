First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 27,581 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,581 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Constellation Brands worth $96,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $1,203,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $1,779,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $341,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $248.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.07.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

