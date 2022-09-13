First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 29,539 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,539 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Automatic Data Processing worth $124,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 243,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,141,000 after buying an additional 15,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.92.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $243.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.18. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,755 shares of company stock worth $16,630,637. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

