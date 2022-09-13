First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,976,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,901 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of U.S. Bancorp worth $105,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

USB stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

