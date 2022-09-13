First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,168,643 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,404 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Intel worth $107,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average is $41.35. The company has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

