First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 8,781 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $75,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,324,648,000 after acquiring an additional 407,009 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $236.53 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $105.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.74.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

