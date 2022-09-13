First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 34,214 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,214 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of American Tower worth $93,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $265.09 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $298.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.93.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.