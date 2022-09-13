First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,889,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,497 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $81,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,003,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,800 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $37,018,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,025.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,100,000 after purchasing an additional 841,096 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,064,000 after purchasing an additional 811,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.47.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

